Padres' Jackson Merrill: Goes yard again

Merrill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Merrill homered for the second game in a row and has hit safely in eight of his last nine contests. In that span, he's gone 13-for-36 (.361) with three homers and 11 RBI. The outfielder is batting .244 with a .705 OPS, 18 homers, 59 RBI, 60 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples and 23 stolen bases over 116 contests this year. Assuming he can maintain his recent power hitting, he's within striking distance of his first 20-20 season.