Merrill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Merrill slumped late last week, going 0-for-14 over a four-game stretch, but he's bounced back against San Francisco pitching. He's 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the first two games of the series, with the homer being his second across 11 contests in August. Overall, the outfielder is up to nine long balls, 51 RBI, 42 runs scored, 17 doubles, one stolen base and a .741 OPS across 87 games this season.