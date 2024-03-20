Merrill went 0-for-3 in his major-league debut Wednesday in the first game of the Seoul Series against the Dodgers.
The 20-year-old struck the ball fairly well all three times up, but he ended with nothing to show for it in his big-league debut. Merrill had never played center field prior to spring training, but he took well enough to the position to win the job and become the fourth-youngest Opening Day center fielder in the divisional era, per MLB's Sarah Langs. He was the No. 9 hitter Wednesday, though there is always potential for upward movement in the batting order. First things first, Merrill will have to prove that he belongs at the highest level.
