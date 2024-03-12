Merrill will travel with the team to South Korea for the upcoming Seoul Series against the Dodgers on March 20-21, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

After Merrill homered again Tuesday -- his second straight spring game with a long ball -- manager Mike Shildt announced that the 20-year-old will be on the plane to South Korea with the rest of the major-league squad. The skipper stopped short of naming Merrill the starting center fielder, but he strongly hinted at the youngster having some runway to show what he can do. "He's earned his way on the plane," Shildt said. "He's earned what's coming after the plane." Merrill has yet to play above the Double-A level and will need to be officially added to the 40-man roster.