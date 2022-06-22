Merrill (wrist) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Padres' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and went 2-for-2 with a double and a run.

Merrill has resided on Single-A Lake Elsinore's 7-day injured list since April 29 due to a wrist issue. Because he's been out for nearly two months, the Padres may want to see him make multiple appearances in the ACL before adding him back to the Single-A roster. Prior to getting hurt, Merrill hit .393 with a home run and four stolen bases across 63 plate appearances for Lake Elsinore.