default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Merrill (ankle) is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Giants on Monday.

Merrill was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating a left ankle injury that he suffered Friday. He's considered day-to-day for the time being, so he could return to the lineup at some point during the four-game series with San Francisco. Bryce Johnson will start at center field and bat ninth in Merrill's absence.

More News