Merrill (ankle) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Merrill is missing from the starting nine for a sixth straight contest Saturday as he continues to tend to a bruised left ankle. It looks as though the Padres are willing to play a man down rather than move Merrill to the injured list, but if Merrill's injury continues to linger, a move could be made. Ramon Laureano will patrol center field Saturday.