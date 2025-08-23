Padres' Jackson Merrill: On bench again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (ankle) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Merrill is missing from the starting nine for a sixth straight contest Saturday as he continues to tend to a bruised left ankle. It looks as though the Padres are willing to play a man down rather than move Merrill to the injured list, but if Merrill's injury continues to linger, a move could be made. Ramon Laureano will patrol center field Saturday.
