Padres' Jackson Merrill: Picking up pace on basepaths

Merrill went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases Saturday in a 6-4, extra-inning win against Texas.

Merrill twice got himself into scoring position by knocking a single and following with a stolen base, but San Diego couldn't drive him in either time. The 23-year-old has been using his speed more often of late -- he has four steals across his past six games following an 18-game stretch with no steals on only one attempt. Merrill has also been swinging the bat well, slashing .304/.319/.522 with five extra-base hits (including two homers) and seven RBI over his past 10 contests.