Padres' Jackson Merrill: Playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (concussion) played catch ahead of Friday's game against the Royals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Merrill was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to a concussion, and he resumed throwing Friday. While it's an encouraging sign for the star centerfielder, he may miss more time than the required seven days.
