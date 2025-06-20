default-cbs-image
Merrill (concussion) played catch ahead of Friday's game against the Royals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Merrill was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to a concussion, and he resumed throwing Friday. While it's an encouraging sign for the star centerfielder, he may miss more time than the required seven days.

