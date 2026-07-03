Padres' Jackson Merrill: Snaps power drought Thursday

Merrill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's defeat against the Dodgers.

Merrill was part of a big early surge by San Diego, as his second-inning long ball contributed one of the six runs his team scored over the first two innings. The homer was his first over his past 13 contests and accounted for just his second RBI over that span. It's been a rough season for Merrill, who entered the campaign with high expectations but is slashing just 212/.271/.349 with nine homers, 36 runs and 31 RBI through 83 games. He's at least managed to be a strong contributor of stolen bases, as he's swiped a career-high 18 bags on 19 attempts so far.