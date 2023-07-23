Wolf (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings in a 14-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out one.

Wolf got into the win column in his first MLB start, lasting five innings while striking out only one batter. All of the damage against him came in the second, where he allowed three runs to score as part of a five-hit inning for Detroit. With Michael Wacha (shoulder) expected to miss the rest of July, Wolf could get another go-around in the Padres rotation. However, with a series against the Rangers on the docket, Wolf shouldn't garner much streaming consideration if he takes the mound again.