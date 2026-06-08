Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Beginning to ramp up

Cronenworth (concussion) has been participating in light baseball activities and is "ramping up," per MLB.com.

Cronenworth was hit on the chin by a fastball during a game April 18. He played out the rest of that contest, but after later experiencing concussion symptoms, he landed on the 7-day IL. While Cronenworth has been able to resume taking light swings and watched a game from the dugout Saturday for the first time since being placed on the injured list, the Padres seem intent on having him take his recovery slowly. He'll likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return, and at this point, it appears he won't be activated until at least early July.