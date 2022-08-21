Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Cronenworth will be one of two lefty-hitting regulars who will hit the bench for the series finale, as Trent Grisham is also sitting with southpaw Patrick Corbin taking the hill for Washington. Brandon Drury will fill in at second base for Cronenworth, who went 1-for-3 with a walk and his second stolen base of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win.