Estrada (2-4) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits without retiring any batters.

When Estrada entered in the sixth inning, the game was tied 3-3. The right-hander gave up a single to the first batter he faced and was then tagged for a two-run homer by Will Smith. Estrada gave up three consecutive singles following the long ball and was pulled without having recorded an out. He's yielded seven runs over 1.2 innings across his past three outings, pushing his season ERA from 2.08 up to 3.94.