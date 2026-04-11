Padres' Jeremiah Estrada: Placed on injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres placed Estrada on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.
After logging five straight shutout appearances, Estrada gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings during his outing Thursday. He had been working as a setup man in front of closer Mason Miller, but Jason Adam will presumably take over in that role after being activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
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