Padres' Jeremiah Estrada: Snags third save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Estrada was one of four San Diego relievers to have pitched three of the previous four days, but he was apparently deemed good to go for a save chance. Usual closer Robert Suarez had also seen a similar workload and was held back from pitching in this contest. Estrada is now second on the team with three saves, though he's no threat to Suarez's closer role, as he's instead functioned as a setup man throughout the year. Overall, Estrada has a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 60:16 K:BB while adding 21 holds and three blown saves across 43 innings.
