Estrada pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Top relievers Robert Suarez, Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon had all pitched the previous two days, allowing Estrada a chance to convert his second save of the season. He's earned both of his saves a week apart while also functioning as a setup man when the Padres' bullpen is fresher. Estrada is at a 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB across 26.2 innings this season, and he's also added 11 holds. While he doesn't have much of a chance at steady save opportunities, his high strikeout rate makes him a viable option in some fantasy formats.