Estrada earned a hold against Seattle on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one inning.

Estrada entered in a very high-leverage situation, taking the mound with San Diego up by one run the eighth inning. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single but nothing more, getting out of the frame with the lead intact. Mason Miller was used one inning before Estrada, but that doesn't necessarily reflect the Padres' bullpen hierarchy, as Miller was summoned to face the heart of Seattle's order. Nonetheless, Estrada continues to be a trusted late-inning option for San Diego -- he has a career-high 27 holds on the campaign, tied for fourth-most in the majors.