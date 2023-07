Hader allowed a hit and two walks in a scoreless inning against Texas on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Hader put three straight Rangers on base after recording two outs but managed to wiggle out of the jam. He needed 31 pitches to finish off the 5-3 winning, tying his season high. Hader hasn't allowed an earned run since May 31; he's converted 12 of 13 save chances while registering a 29:12 K:BB through 17.2 innings during that stretch.