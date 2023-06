Hader allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Hader hasn't let his blown save May 31 versus the Marlins turn into a slump -- he's pitched four scoreless innings and earned three saves in June. The closer is now at a 1.37 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB while converting 16 of 19 saves this season through 26.1 innings. Hader has struck out multiple batters in four of his last seven appearances.