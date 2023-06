Hader struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

The Padres' lead went from three runs to one in the eighth inning, but Hader kept things drama-free in the ninth. He's fired six straight scoreless innings in June, converting five saves in as many tries for the month. He's up to 18 saves in 21 chances with a 1.27 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB through 28.1 innings on the year.