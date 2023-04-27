Hader earned a save against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Hader entered the contest in the ninth inning with San Diego up by two runs. He registered two outs before Chicago made things interesting with a double and a walk to bring the winning run to the plate. However, Hader was able to get Nico Hoerner to foul to end the threat. The veteran closer has been just about lights-out this season, allowing just one earned run over 12 appearances covering 12 innings. He's also notched a 17:5 K:BB and leads MLB with nine saves.