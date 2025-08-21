Sears (8-10) earned the victory over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over six innings.

Sears struggled in his first start with San Diego on Aug. 4 and was subsequently optioned to the minors. The southpaw was called up Wednesday to face the Giants and showed vast improvement, logging a quality start while holding San Francisco to just one run. Sears wasn't exactly overpowering -- he notched just five whiffs and two strikeouts -- but he got the job done to help the Padres pick up a critical game in the NL West standings. With that said, Michael King (knee) may be able to return after a minimum-length stay on the IL, so it's unclear if Sears will stick in the rotation, move to the bullpen or eventually go back to Triple-A.