Sears is slated to start Monday's game against the Mariners in Seattle, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres will award Sears a second turn through the rotation after he delivered a quality start upon being called up from Triple-A El Paso last Wednesday, when he picked up a win while limiting the Giants to one run over six innings. The southpaw may not be in line for any additional starts beyond Monday regardless of how he performs against the Mariners, as Michael King (knee) could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to replace him in the rotation by the end of the week.