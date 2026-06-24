Padres' JP Sears: Entering rotation Wednesday

Sears will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta at Petco Park.

After being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Sears will step into the rotation spot vacated by the injured Lucas Giolito (elbow). The 30-year-old lefty made 27 starts at the big-league level between the Athletics and Padres in 2025, but he's pitched exclusively in the minors thus far in 2026. Over his 14 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Sears submitted a 7.92 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB across 63.2 innings.