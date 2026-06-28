Padres' JP Sears: Handed another start

Sears will start Tuesday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sears will receive a second turn through the rotation after coming up from Triple-A El Paso and submitting a strong effort in his 2026 MLB debut last Wednesday. In a home matchup with Atlanta, Sears struck out five batters and yielded two earned runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings en route to claiming a win. Sears' numbers at the Triple-A level this season (7.92 ERA, 1.84 WHIP in 63.2 innings) have been less than stellar, however, so fantasy managers may want to tread carefully while he heads into a two-start week against a pair of tough opponents on the road. After Tuesday's outing, Sears will line up for a second start versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday.