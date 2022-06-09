Profar went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and three RBI in a 13-2 victory against the Mets on Wednesday,

Profar scored the game's first run in the first inning, and he knocked in a pair with a single in the fourth. The left fielder came through again in the fifth, plating another run with a double and subsequently coming around to score. Profar has collected multiple hits in three of his past four games, going 8-for-15 (.533) with a home run, two doubles, four walks, eight runs and six RBI over that stretch.