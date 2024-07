Profar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Profar has gotten back on track after a brief cold spell at the plate around the All-Star break, in which he went 2-for-21 over a five-game span. He's 5-for-14 over his last three contests, with two homers and three RBI in that span. The outfielder is up to 16 long balls, 62 RBI, 55 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .300/.388/.478 slash line through 102 games this season.