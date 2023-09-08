The Padres selected Profar's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Profar inked a minor-league deal with San Diego a week ago after being released by the Rockies and is now back in the big leagues with his former club. The utility player might find playing time harder to come by during this stint than he did the first time around with the Pads, but he'll offer the team another outfield option.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Headed back to majors•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Back in SD on minors deal•
-
Jurickson Profar: Cut loose by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: On bench, could be hurting•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Sitting Saturday•