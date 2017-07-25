Yates was one of several names mentioned by manager Andy Green as a potential replacement for the recently-traded Brandon Maurer, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Brad Hand figures to be the logical choice to fill in as the Padres' closer, but considering his high potential to be moved before the July 31 trade deadline, Yates could find himself closing games in the near future. The 30-year-old has been dominant in San Diego this season, posting a 2.23 ERA and 13.6 K/9 in 32.1 innings. Fantasy owners speculating potential closers should take a look at the hard-throwing righty.