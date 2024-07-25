Arraez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

The Padres are closing out their series in Washington with a day game after a night game, and the Nationals are bringing a lefty (Patrick Corbin) to the hill, so San Diego manager Mike Shildt likely decided that it was an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Arraez a breather. Unless he's used off the bench, Arraez will put his six-game hitting streak on hold and will cede the designated-hitter spot to Manny Machado on Thursday.