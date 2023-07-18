San Diego activated Campusano (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Finally recovered from May 12 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, Campusano is back to help out at catcher and DH in San Diego. He posted an encouraging .920 OPS with one homer and three doubles in eight rehab games between the Arizona Complex League and Triple-A El Paso.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Catching bullpen session Saturday•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Out two months after thumb surgery•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Begins catching pitches•