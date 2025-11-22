Campusano signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Padres on Friday.

Campusano went 0-for-21 with six walks and 11 strikeouts in the majors during the 2025 regular season, but he continued to show promise in the minors, finishing with a .334/.438/.586 slash line over 466 plate appearances at Triple-A El Paso. The 27-year-old owns a .666 OPS through 178 games in his big-league career and will have a chance to win a spot on San Diego's Opening Day roster this spring.