Campusano went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Rockies.

Campusano's blast game in the seventh inning, but the Padres weren't able to build off of it. This was his second multi-hit effort of the season, and it was his first performance with an extra-base hit in his last six games. The catcher is batting .333 with a 1.052 OPS, two homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 39 plate appearances this season, but he continues to function in the backup catcher role behind Freddy Fermin.