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Padres' Luis Rengifo: Racks up three knocks Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rengifo went 3-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored Sunday in a 19-2 rout of the Royals.

Rengifo was one of six Padres with multiple hits in the runaway win, recording his first three knocks since joining San Diego. The utility man hasn't gotten many opportunities since his contract was selected July 8 -- Sunday was his first start and just his second appearance since that date. Despite some past success in the majors that includes a pair of double-digit homer seasons and a 24-theft campaign, Rengifo isn't likely to make waves in fantasy unless he begins to receive more playing time.

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