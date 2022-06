Voit (hamstring) will bat third as the designated hitter Friday against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Voit was withheld from Thursday's lineup due to hamstring soreness, but it was a minor issue and he'll quickly rejoin the starting nine. The 31-year-old is 1-for-11 over his past three games, though overall in June he has an .882 OPS with six home runs, 10 doubles, 22 RBI and 12 runs.