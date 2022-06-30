site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Thursday's lineup
Jun 30, 2022
Voit isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers.
Voit is getting a breather after he went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Manny Machado (ankle) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Thursday.
