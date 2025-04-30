Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Maldonado will hit the bench for the second day in a row while Elias Diaz picks up another start behind the dish. The playing time at catcher had been tilting in Maldonado's favor in recent weeks, but Diaz brings more offensive upside to the table and showed signs of breaking out of his season-long funk at the plate Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored in the Padres' 7-4 win. Maldonado could see his opportunities take a hit if Diaz is able to build on Tuesday's performance.