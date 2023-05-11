site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Matt Carpenter: On the bench Thursday
RotoWire Staff
May 11, 2023
Carpenter is not in the Padres' lineup Thursday in Minnesota.
The Twins are starting right-hander Bailey Ober, but Carpenter will take a seat as Manny Machado serves as the designated hitter and Ha-Seong Kim plays third base. Rougned Odor will get a shot at the keystone.
