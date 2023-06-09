Carpenter isn't starting Friday against the Rockies.
The Rockies will send left-hander Austin Gomber to the mound for the start of Friday's game, so the lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat. Brandon Dixon will instead serve as San Diego's designated hitter and bat eighth.
