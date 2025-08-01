King (shoulder) will make a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

King most recently threw a 40-pitch sim game Monday and told reporters after the session that he felt "100 percent" and pain-free, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. King is in the final stages of his recovery from a pinched thoracic nerve in his right shoulder, and barring any setbacks, he could be back in the Padres' rotation by mid-August. He went 4-2 across 10 starts with a 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB across 55.2 innings prior to landing on the injured list.