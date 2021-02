Baez will be stretched out in spring with the aim of developing as a multi-inning reliever, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Baez has experience starting in the minors, but his two-pitch arsenal and a crowded Padres rotation make a multi-inning relief role the most logical path to big-league innings. The 25-year-old has logged 34.1 frames in the majors over the past two seasons, but he appears to have a tough route to cracking the Opening Day roster given San Diego's bullpen depth.