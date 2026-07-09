Padres' Miguel Andujar: Three doubles in win

Andujar went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Andujar has struggled for playing time lately, though he was able to get into the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday while Manny Machado (foot) and Ty France sat out. Over his last 10 games, Andujar has gone 11-for-27 (.407) with four RBI and five doubles. He's batting .266 with a .731 OPS on the season while adding five home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 234 plate appearances. Andujar has previous experience in the outfield, but it doesn't look like he's in consideration yet to absorb at-bats in left field while Samad Taylor (oblique) is out -- Jase Bowen got the start there in this contest and could occupy a platoon role alongside Gavin Sheets at the position.