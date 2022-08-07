Clevinger (3-4) took the loss during Saturday's 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Clevinger fired a clean first inning before running into trouble thereafter, surrendering single runs in the second and third and a Max Muncy three-run home run in the fifth to fall in line for the loss. The rough outing snapped a three-start streak of allowing two runs or fewer while the three strikeouts constitute his lowest total over his last seven outings. Clevinger carries a 3.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come next weekend in Washington.