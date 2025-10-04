default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clevinger elected free agency Friday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The White Sox attempted to use Clevinger out of the bullpen to begin the season -- an experiment that resulted in the 34-year-old allowing five earned runs in just 5.2 innings before being DFA'd in April. He spent the rest of the season in the rotation at Triple-A Charlotte, turning in a 4.20 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 100.2 frames. He will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in the offseason in order to land his next gig.

More News