Clevinger elected free agency Friday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The White Sox attempted to use Clevinger out of the bullpen to begin the season -- an experiment that resulted in the 34-year-old allowing five earned runs in just 5.2 innings before being DFA'd in April. He spent the rest of the season in the rotation at Triple-A Charlotte, turning in a 4.20 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 100.2 frames. He will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal in the offseason in order to land his next gig.