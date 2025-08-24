Cortes (2-2) allowed one hit and struck out three without walking a batter over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Cortes turned in his best start of the season, retiring 16 straight batters to begin the game before giving up a single to Miguel Rojas in the sixth inning. This was Cortes' second quality start of the campaign, both of which account for his two wins. He's at a 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB through 29 innings over six starts. The southpaw will look to carry this momentum into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be at Minnesota.