Cortes (2-3) took the loss Friday against the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in three-plus innings. He struck out two.

It's possible Cortes would have worked deeper into the outing, but he was ejected in the middle of the fourth inning, per Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune. It was still a poor showing by the 30-year-old left-hander, who tied a season low in punchouts and issued multiple free passes for the fifth time in seven starts in 2025. Cortes has an uninspiring 5.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB over 32 frames, though he should carry some upside in mixed leagues next week against an Orioles team with a .674 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of August.