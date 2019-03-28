Margevicius will start Saturday against the Giants, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

We knew there would be a mystery starter for this game, but the assumption was that it would be a prospect of note -- either Logan Allen or Cal Quantrill. Margevicius is a 22-year-old lefty who has never pitched above High-A. He logged a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 12 innings (four starts) this spring, and he is stretched out (threw four innings on March 19), so it is possible he will be more than just an opener. That said, expectations should be very low, even with a favorable matchup against the Giants.

