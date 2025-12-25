The Giants signed Margevicius to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Margevicius pitched in Taiwan in 2024 and began 2025 in the Mexican League before playing at Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2021. Margevicius will likely open the 2026 campaign in the rotation at Triple-A Sacramento.