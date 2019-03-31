Padres' Nick Margevicius: Strikes out five in MLB debut
Margevicius earned a loss in his MLB debut, but he allowed just one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out five in 5.0-plus innings, as the Giants beat the Padres 3-2.
The 22-year-old shut out the Giants in the first five innings, but after Margevicius yielded a single to start off the sixth, the Padres turned to their bullpen, which ended up yielding three runs in the frame. The Padres almost got Margevicius off the hook by scoring in the bottom of the inning, but they only pulled within a run, and then there was no more scoring the rest of the night.
